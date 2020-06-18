STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
War no solution, engage in military de-escalation though dialogue: Farooq Abdullah to India, China

The MP from Srinagar said rather than head-locking themselves on the border disagreements, both the countries should engage in a profitable dialogue.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed concern over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and asked India and China to show restraint and engage in military de-escalation through dialogue.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks come after 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

"Sober diplomatic channels should be employed to de-escalate brimming tensions on the LAC. War is no solution. It will only aggravate the predicaments of the people living in South East Asia," Abdullah said in a statement here.

The MP from Srinagar said rather than head-locking themselves on the border disagreements, both the countries should engage in a profitable dialogue and congregate their efforts to bring long-lasting peace to the entire region.

"I would urge the media to act responsibly and refrain from adding tinder between the two huge and densely inhabited countries of the region.

"I am convinced that the governments of both countries are aware of the possible repercussions of the fall-out between them," he said.

The NC president said the world is confronting the worst-ever challenge in the face of COVID-19 which has exposed many lacunae in public health facilities and "it is time to invest in the future we want for the people of the world and the region".

"The pandemic has also brought to light how closely connected the people of the world are, and how susceptible humanity as a whole is to different challenges ranging from diseases to environmental issues.

COVID-19 crisis has upturned and continues to shake our lives but it has also revealed that nations are better in response to the challenges and issues confronting humanity when attended to collectively," he said.

"I pray for long-lasting peace to the entire region. I also extend my sympathies to the families of jawans who have lost their lives on the LAC following a deadly face-off with Chinese troops," Abdullah said.

