Airport like boarding passes being issued to passengers for entry to railway station in Prayagraj

North Central Railway CPRO said passengers arriving at junction station are first taken to a boarding hall with four new check-in counters.

Published: 19th June 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Train

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: In a first, North Central Railway has introduced airport like boarding facility at Prayagraj Railway station in order to implement contactless ticket checking, a senior Railway official said on Friday.

North Central Railway CPRO Ajit Kumar Singh said passengers arriving at junction station are first taken to a boarding hall with four new check-in counters. These counters are fully contactless keeping in view the safety of our esteemed passengers due to the COVID crisis.

For scanning ticket and passenger identity particulars, a webcam on the passenger side has been provided which is connected to the computer available with ticket checking staff. For communication between passenger and ticket checking staff microphone and speakers are provided on both sides physically separated through glass partition wall of the counter.

This technology not only ensures contactless ticket checking to safeguard passengers and railway staff but also helps in identifying vacant berths in a train which are then relayed to next station for better availability of berth to passengers.

The thermal scanning process is also being integrated to this system to make it comprehensive and single checkpoint for passenger for entry in the station.

Besides these standard arrangements, innovative concepts are also being tried out for efficient handling of passengers with proper social distancing and minimal physical contact.

One such system for automatic QR code-based ticket scanning has already been implemented at Prayagraj Junction station of North Central Railway since June 1. Railways also said that 30 AC special trains from May 12 and 200 special trains from June 1 have been started of which 26 AC special and 100 other special trains have a stoppage at different stations over NCR including 2 originating specials between Prayagraj-New Delhi and Kanpur-New Delhi.

In wake of the COVID-19 elaborate social distancing and hygiene arrangements have been made at all stations handling these trains and originating trains of North Central Railway.

