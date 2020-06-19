STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: CM Thackeray requests Ganesh mandals to avoid crowds, concentrate on social works instead

Thackeray had a video conference with various organisers where he informed them the threat that COVID-19 poses is not yet over.

Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The danger of coronavirus looms over the celebration of the Ganesh festival in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed the Ganesh mandals to celebrate the festival in a simple manner by doing social work instead of putting up a big show in the state.

Thackeray had a video conference with various organisers where he informed them the threat that COVID-19 poses is not yet over. He said they need to take precautions while celebrating the Ganesh festivals. The meeting was also attended by the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and home minister Anil Deshmukh among others.

“Law and order issues should not be created. Simplicity should be the mantra of this year's festival. Considering the pandemic situation, many social and religious trusts like Shirdi and Shiddivinyak helped us and we expect the same co-operation from all Ganesh mandals,” Thackeray said.

He also said in the meeting that this year, the large number of people cannot gather at one place during the festival. “We have to take all precautions to contain the spread and cannot allow a second wave of the virus to spread. The lives of people are very important. There will not be big immersion procession this year. We all have to understand the gravity of the situation” Thackeray said.

The Ganesh mandals also expressed solidarity with the government and said they will follow the decisions for the larger interest of the state and its people.
 

