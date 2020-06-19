Exaggerated and untenable: India rejects China claim to Galwan Valley

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as New Delhi dismissed Beijing’s contention that the Galwan Valley in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was its territory, saying China must not make exaggerated and untenable claims, India on Thursday confirmed its participation in the Russia, India, China summit next week.

“As we have conveyed earlier today, External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh. Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between senior commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The statement came after the Eastern Theatre Command spokesperson of the People’s Liberation (PLA) Army on Tuesday said Galwan Valley was part of the sovereign territory of China.For its part, the Chinese foreign ministry continued to blame New Delhi for the June 15 violence, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

“Indian frontline troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties. India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Even as political tensions rose, military-level dialogue between the two sides continued on Thursday.

“The Division Commanders of the two sides met and the atmosphere during the talks was more positive. The Chinese team heard India’s issues and both sides agreed to take the talks forward. More meetings between the two sides are expected on Friday and the day after. There was also no movement of troops and both sides resorted to disengagement,” a senior Army officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The MEA spokesperson also confirmed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s participation in the RIC summit, scheduled to be held on June 23.

“Russia is the current chair and it has called for the summit. EAM Jaishankar will participate,” he said.

Jaishankar meanwhile joined issue with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning why troops in Galwan were unarmed.

“Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs,” Jaishankar tweeted in reply to Rahul.

All personnel accounted for: Army

The Army on Thursday rejected reports claiming that a number of its soldiers were missing after the Galwan clash. “It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action,” it said in a statement

The dragon’s Indian footprint

Amid demands to ban Chinese goods, here’s a look at how they are invested in India, proliferate as their products do from cell phones to toys and dolls

Sizing it up

$26 bn

China’s existing and planned investments in India, estimated by Brookings research group in its March report.

$2.378 bn

FDI equity inflow from China as of March 2020, according to govt data.

Big Chinese companies have lined up further investments in almost all sectors in India. For example, Fosun Group is reportedly close to acquiring 51% stake in a Bengaluru-based real estate firm for

$115 mn.