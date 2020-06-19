Galwan Valley clashes: 10 army soldiers released by Chinese PLA after three days

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chinese Army released 10 soldiers from their captivity on Thursday, three days after the violent clashes at the Galwan Valley.

The sources informed that 10 soldiers were returned back unharmed after the Division Commander level talks. The group of 10 included two officers.

As per Army statement, four critically injured soldiers were now stable. While 18 were getting treated in Leh itself, 58 more would join duty in a week or 10 days as they had minor injuries only.

Army had clarified during the day that all soldiers were accounted for.

THE MASSACRE: After temporarily damming two upper rivulets, PLA laid an ambush for an Indian patrol. When it reached the scene, the Chinese unleashed a torrent of water and then went charging after those who hadn't been swept away, hacking them with these nail-studded iron rods. pic.twitter.com/ikBc1PKF7M — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) June 18, 2020

"It is clarified that there are no Indian Troops Missing In Action." said Army.

The soldiers were missing since evening of Monday, June 15 when the Chinese Army soldiers attacked the Indian troops and killed 20 of them including the Commanding Officer of the local unit.

The Indian soldiers had gone for Patrolling Point 14 to verify the compliance of agreements reached between the Army Corps Commanders of both sides on June 6. The Chinese had to move back from the standoff location.

The chinese attacked Indian soldiers with rods and bamboo sticks studded with iron nails. The chinese attacking party was fully prepared with riot gears like the sticks, shield, elbow and knee guards.

While the Indian troops had their personal weapon with them but did not breach the agreement of 1996.

There was an agreement with China signed in November 1996 that neither side can open fire guns or use explosives within 2 kilometres of LAC. They carry the weapons but barrel is kept pointing down.