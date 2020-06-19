STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If those who used to blame Nehru do some introspection, sacrifice of 20 soldiers will become meaningful: Shiv Sena targets PM Modi

According to Saamna, our soldiers were dealing with odd circumstances in 1962 war but even now we have every day today but we lost 20 soldiers.

Published: 19th June 2020 11:47 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: In an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the Shiv Sena has in its mouthpiece, Saamna, termed the incident as the biggest attack on self-esteem and integrity. It goes on to state that "if those who used to blame Pandit Nehru do some introspection, the sacrifice of 20 soldiers will become meaningful."

"Chinese soldiers surrounded, kidnapped and brutally beat them up with barbed sticks in the Galwan valley. Indian soldiers were not attentive and were suddenly attacked by Chinese soldiers. Earlier, the Pakistani army had beheaded our soldiers in Kashmir. Then we were all screaming that we would bring ten heads instead of one," read the editorial.

"Now the Chinese monkeys brutally killed 20 of our soldiers. More than 150 soldiers are seriously injured. Prime Minister Modi has now called an all-party meeting in a hurry. Modi had earlier said, 'India will never compromise on integrity. If someone tries to provoke us, we will give him a befitting reply'," the editorial said.

"The Prime Minister is also saying, 'India will protect its self-respect and every inch of land. Modi says, befitting reply will be given if provoked. 20 soldiers were brutally martyred. Is this not provocation enough?" it asked.

In a strong message to China after the incident, Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated and asserted that sacrifices of Indian soldiers will not go in vain.

The editorial added that the Chinese army attack is as dreadful and deadly as 1962. "This is the biggest attack on self-esteem and integrity. It is now being said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain... But we can only threaten Pakistan. How can we free the country from the illusion that we are unable to deal with China?" it asked.

According to the Marathi daily, our soldiers were dealing with odd circumstances in 1962 war but even now we have every day today but we lost 20 soldiers.

"Today everything is there, but still Chinese brutally killed our soldiers. If those who used to blame Pandit Nehru do some introspection, the sacrifice of 20 soldiers will become meaningful!" it said.

Saamna said that it is certainly possible to some extent put China in a financial crisis and goods coming from China should be boycotted.

"What are you going to do for many Chinese companies in India? If a Chinese company are stopped from Maharashtra, any other state can make a deal with it. Therefore, the Central government should make national policy on Chinese companies. There is a trade of 6 lakh crores rupees between both the countries. There is both investment and employment, but China benefits the most," it said.

Nehru Shiv Sena Narendra Modi
