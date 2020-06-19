Rajasthan: BJP raises objection over Congress MLA casting vote in RS polls, says he 'violated' quarantine norms

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP on Friday raised objection over Congress MLA Wajib Ali, who has recently returned from abroad, casting his vote in the Rajya Sabha polls, alleging that he violated the quarantine norms.

The Nagar MLA wore a PPE suit before casting vote in the assembly building.

Ali is among six legislators who won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP ticket and later defected to the Congress.

"He has returned from foreign and supposed to be under quarantine but he violated this and reached the assembly.

We have raised objections over this," BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma told reporters.

When contacted, Ali said his coronavirus test was conducted earlier and he had tested negative for the pathogen.