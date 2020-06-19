STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Slight improvement in Madhya Pradesh Governor's health but still on ventilator: Hospital

He is still on supportive ventilation. A team of medical experts is constantly providing best treatment to him, the Medanta Hospital medical bulletin said.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: There is slight improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon whose liver and kidney functions are improving, but he is still on ventilator support, hospital officials said on Friday.

"There is some improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon. His liver and kidney functions are improving and currently, he is not on dialysis.

However, he is still on supportive ventilation. A team of medical experts is constantly providing best treatment to him," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said in a medical bulletin issued here.

R K Dhiman, director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), and specialist doctors of the King George's Medical University here are being consulted for Tandon's treatment, he said.

Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalji Tandon Madhya Pradesh governor
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp