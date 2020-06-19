STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected Covid-19 patient dies after kin unplug ventilator to turn on cooler in Rajasthan

The Covid-19 report of the patients was found to be negative after his death.

AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a bizarre incident, a suspected COVID-19 patient allegedly died in Kota district of Rajasthan after his relatives disconnected the ventilator to plug in an air cooler to combat the sizzling heat. The incident reportedly happened at Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital (MBS) hospital on June 15.

The incident came to light after a 42-year male suspected Covid-19 patient died and angry relatives blamed the doctors and the duty staff for mismanagement and attacked the resident doctors in the ward. Doctor Varun, who was on duty when the incident happened, has submitted a written complaint to the officials, alleging that the patients' relatives misbehaved with the staff.

Medical superintendent Dr. Naveen Saxena said he had visited the hospital after it was reported to him that the Covid-19 patient had died and relatives were misbehaving with the doctors and staff on duty.

When Dr. Saxena reached the hospital, he was told by a nursing staff verbally that family members of the patient, who came to meet him in the hospital, unplugged the ventilator and had switched on a cooler which they had brought from outside. The ventilator worked for some time on the battery but later it collapsed and the patient turned critical and finally died.

After the local media took up this case, a special committee was set up. The panel is now conducting a detailed investigation and is likely to submit its report by Monday.

The Covid-19 report of the patients was found to be negative after his death.

"We have set up a committee to investigate the incident based on the primary information. The committee includes the deputy superintendent of the hospital, nursing superintendent, and CMO. The committee is taking the statements of the staff, doctors, and the family members of the patient present that day. The committee will then analyse the report and we will look into all aspects of this issue and then explore further action like taking the case to the police," said Dr. Saxena.

