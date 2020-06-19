STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case

Singh's lawyer M.S. Khan confirmed that bail to him in the terror case by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana after the Delhi Police failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time.

Published: 19th June 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested in January while ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Singh's lawyer M.S. Khan confirmed that bail to him in the terror case by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana after the Delhi Police failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time period.

On Wednesday, Singh and another accused Irfan Shafi Mir had moved the court for bail on the technical ground that the charge sheet was not filed within 90 days, as prescribed under law.

Their bail applications asserted that the accused were "wrongly and falsely implicated" in the case.

"There is no material evidence to show the existence of any conspiracy to commit any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India and there is also no material to substantiate that the accused had the intention or conspired to carry out a terror strike," it added.

On June 9, the duo, along with another accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq, had sought bail but later withdrawn the plea.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is probing their role in the alleged planning of a terror attack.

Singh was in judicial custody in Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir till June 16. Besides Davinder Singh, accused Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, and Imran Shafi Mir are also in custody.

Delhi Police's Special Cell had brought him from Hira Nagar Jail to the national capital in March for interrogation in another case.

Police had earlier told the court that Mushtaq, alleged to be Hizbul Mujahiddeen commander of Shopian district, along with other militants, were planning to execute a terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

In this connection, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR which stated that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DSP Davinder Singh Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp