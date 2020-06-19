Two encounters in South Kashmir, security forces eliminate two militants

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A police spokesman said acting on specific information, police, army and CRPF personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Meej, Pampore area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in early hours.

Published: 19th June 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 10:52 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in separate gunfights with security forces in militancy-hit south Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

In one of the two encounter sites, militants have taken refuge in a mosque. A police spokesman said acting on specific information, police, army and CRPF personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Meej, Pampore area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in early hours.

He said during the search operation, militants fired on the troops. The fire was returned by troops and in the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said while the encounter was going on, militants entered into a nearby mosque and took refuge there. He said the operation is going on to flush out the militants.

Another encounter erupted at Bandhpawa Munand area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district after militants fired on troops, who were conducting searches in the area.

“The firing was retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ongoing gunfight, a militant was killed,” a police spokesman said.

He said the exchange of fire between two sides was going on till the report came late inthe evening. Sources said additional security personnel have been rushed to the two encounter sites to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping from the areas.

Of late, security forces have stepped up operations in the summer resulting in more gunning down of militants.

