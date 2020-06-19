STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand locals protest against China at Niti village near India-Tibet border

As per the locals, the Indian Army has increased vigilance on the Indo-China border in Chamoli as well as the movement of army vehicles in the Niti Valley for the last three days.

Published: 19th June 2020

By ANI

DEHRADUN: People residing here in a village situated in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday expressed anger over the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Located near India-Tibet border in the district, Niti village is the last village of the country on the Indo-China border, and the people residing here are also called the "second defence line" of the army. These villagers held a protest today against China and said that they are ready to assist the Indian Army in any situation.

Speaking to ANI, a villager said, "We are pained to hear about the loss of lives of our soldiers in the Galwan Valley. We are ready to assist the Indian Army in any situation."

Another villager said that China cannot come here to attack as the village is at height of 12,000 feet.

"China cannot come here to attack us.... it cannot invade into the village as it is surrounded by enormous hills and the village is at the height of 12,000 feet. The neighbouring country can attack us only from the sky," the villager said.

As per the locals, the Indian Army has increased vigilance on the Indo-China border in Chamoli as well as the movement of army vehicles in the Niti Valley for the last three days.

Villagers said that most of the soldiers have been sent to a check post which is 25 km from here, otherwise, 70 to 75 personnel are usually deployed near Niti village check Post.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15. 

