What's the logic for not sharing COVID-19 report with patients, SC asks Maharashtra government

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday disapproved Maharashtra government's order that if a patient is found Covid-19 positive, the test report will not be shared with the patient or his/her relatives.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah said that patients and their relatives must get these reports, and asked the state government to review this order.

Justice Bhushan said the court has come to know that if a person is found Covid-19 positive, then the test report is not being shared with either the patient or the relatives.

ALSO READ: SC to ask states to set up expert panels to ensure proper care to COVID-19 patients in hospital

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said that it was in Mumbai. Citing the state government order, Justice Shah said, that is why there is a need to have a uniform policy framed by the Centre. "What is the logic," the bench asked.

The apex court asked Mehta to communicate its view on the matter to the state government.

The observation from the top court came while hearing a suo moto case in connection with lapses in Covid-19 patient care and mishandling of bodies. The top court insisted that CCTV cameras should be installed in all the hospital wards.

Citing the Delhi government's action against a doctor at a government hospital, the apex court said that no FIR should be lodged against any doctor or healthcare staff on frivolous grounds. "Don't harass doctors," reiterated the bench.