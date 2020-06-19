With NDA candidate in fray, BJP MLA skips voting for RS seat in Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: The lone BJP MLA in Mizoram on Friday did not vote in the elections for the single Rajya Sabha seat in which NDA ally MNF is locked in a triangular fight, prompting Chief Minister Zoramthanga to say that ties are issue-based and his party has the right to say "yes or no" on emerging matters.

Buddha Dhan Chakma abstained from voting because the saffron party did not have a candidate, according to state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka.

Though an ally of the NDA at the Centre, the ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF) does not work with the BJP in Mizoram.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at the assembly secretariat here, Zoramthanga said MNF is not under any political party when it comes to issues that are against the interest of the people of the state.

"The MNF at present is an NDA ally but that is solely issue-based. We don't come under any party when it is about issues harmful for Mizoram. We have our own constitution as well as guidelines and we have the right to say 'yes or no' based on issues," he said.

The three-time chief minister said that his party has fought the Lok Sabha polls as an NDA ally last year, giving utmost importance to interests of the state.

"We are fighting the Rajya Sabha polls on the same agenda as Lok Sabha polls. Our candidate will sit in the NDA bench if he is elected," he said.

All the legislators barring the one from the BJP cast their votes during the three-hour-long polling which began at 9 am.

The legislators, wearing masks, maintained social distancing norms while queuing up for voting and also underwent thermal scanning as part of COVID-19 protocols.

The state is witnessing a triangular contest for the only seat of the upper house of Parliament.

The MNF has fielded the party's national core committee member K Kanlalvena as its candidate while the Zoram People's Movement and the Congress nominated B Lalchhanzova and Lallianchhunga respectively.