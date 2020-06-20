STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales in minutes of its online debut

Although it’s not unusual for OnePlus products to be sold off within minutes of their launch,  there were speculations that the Galwan incident would take the shine off the brand’s latest offering.

One plus 8 Pro

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid appeals to boycott Chinese products after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan area, Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus saw its latest model—OnePlus 8 Pro—sell off within minutes in India after its online sales began on Thursday. 

Not just the OnePlus, Xiaomi, another Chinese brand, said two of its laptop models sold out in India within two days of their launch on Wednesday.

Analysts say without a viable replacement, the demand for Chinese smartphones is unlikely to take a hit. However, that has not calmed the nerves of some Chinese firms that have begun highlighting their Indian aspects.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth this week said, “I can proudly say Realme is an Indian startup.”

Although the company scripted its success in India, it's owned by China-based BBK Electronics Corporation. 

Meanwhile, hoping to revive their fortunes, Indian smartphone makers like Micromax are gearing up for a comeback.

