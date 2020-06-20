STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates 100-bed hospital set up in Patna's sports complex

Impressed at the arrangements, CM Nitish Kumar directed officials of state health department to provide whatever support needed to manage this re-modelled hospital.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey innaugurate this hospital (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, accompanied by state health minister Mangal Pandey, inaugurated a temporary 100-bed hospital set up at the Patliputra sports complex in Patna for the treatment of coronavirus-affected patients on Friday.

The hospital has been set up with the cooperation of the state government and the MSF, (Medecins Sans Frontieres) which is an international, independent, medicalorganisation that delivers emergency aid to the people affected by armed conflicts, epidemics and natural disaster and has been rendering its services in India from the last 21 years.

According to details shared by the MSF on its Twitter handle, this "temporary hospital will initially provide medical care to patients with mild or moderate symptoms to support the isolation of confirmed Covid 19 cases and reduce community spread," in Patna.

Official statement of MSF also added that the focus of the hospital would be on providing high flow oxygen to "moderate-severe" cases and dignified palliative care to those who require it.

The MSF has also donated personal protective equipment at over Rs 1 crore to Bihar state health department for the frontline workers, which include N-95 masks, gloves and face shields.

Impressed at the arrangements, CM Nitish Kumar directed officials of state health department to provide whatever support needed to manage this re-modelled hospital, which is equipped with facilities like triage, isolation, personal protection equipments and infection prevention and control measures.

"Managed by 180 MSF staff from across the country, this centre will offer inpatient care, mental health support, access to all essential drugs and medical supplies to manage moderate cases," official statement said.

Meanwhile, Dr Prince Mathew, country director of Doctors Without Borders, India, said: "Responding to emergencies is at the core of what MSF does. We are putting our knowledge and experience in epidemic management to help mitigate the impact of COVID 19 in Bihar."

"This initiative by MSF to open a temporary hospital to provide free treatment to COVID-19 positive patients is an excellent example of how every contribution counts and the Bihar government wholeheartedly supports their work", Pandey said, lauding the initiative.

So far, Bihar has reported 7,178 positive cases with 49 deaths. Of the total count of cases, over 5,098 have recovered.

