COVID-19 lockdown: SC asks state governments to comply with its order on migrant workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the central and state governments to ensure compliance with its June 9 order and make immediate arrangements to send migrant workers home within 15 days.

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah was hearing the suo moto case regarding the miseries and problems of stranded migrant workers due to the lockdown imposed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising said the order passed by the top court has not been implemented in its letter and spirit and added that no assurances have been given to migrants workers regarding their travel back home or to their place of work.

“Nothing is being done. No ads in vernacular languages, no publicising of the orders by state governments for benefit of migrant workers,” Jaising told the bench.

The three-judge bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that no migrant is asked for payment for travel or food during travel.

The court also asked Mehta to ensure that directions for publicity of the SC order is given to all states.