STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: SC asks state governments to comply with its order on migrant workers

Senior advocate Indira Jaising said the order passed by the top court has not been implemented in its letter and spirit.

Published: 20th June 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the central and state governments to ensure compliance with its June 9 order and make immediate arrangements to send migrant workers home within 15 days.

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah was hearing the suo moto case regarding the miseries and problems of stranded migrant workers due to the lockdown imposed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising said the order passed by the top court has not been implemented in its letter and spirit and added that no assurances have been given to migrants workers regarding their travel back home or to their place of work. 

“Nothing is being done. No ads in vernacular languages, no publicising of the orders by state governments for benefit of migrant workers,” Jaising told the bench.

The three-judge bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that no migrant is asked for payment for travel or food during travel.

The court also asked Mehta to ensure that directions for publicity of the SC order is given to all states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 5.0 India Lockdown
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp