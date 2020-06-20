COVID-19: Not able to bring down positive cases, Gurugram headed for complete lockdown

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram might be heading for a complete lockdown as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Haryana.

On Friday, 525 new cases were reported in the state taking the total number of cases to 9,743. Gurugram is the most affected district in the state with 4,136 cases and 55 deaths.

District authorities have proposed a plan to completely lock down the millennium city for at least ten days to curb the growth of the disease, sources said.

Meanwhile, the government has capped the rate of Covid-19 testing at `2,400. The new revised rate will come into force with immediate effect.

As per the medical bulletin issued by the state government, there are 6,693 male, 3,049 female and one transgender positive cases in the state with 144 deaths reported so far.

On Friday, Faridabad reported 161 new cases and five deaths taking the total number of cases and deaths in the district to 2003 and 51, respectively.

There were then 145 new cases reported in Gurugram with three deaths. Sonipat reported 36 new cases and one death with the total number of cases and deaths at 755 and 10, respectively. Jhajjar has 174 cases, Nuh 129 and Palwal has 249 cases.

According to sources, authorities in Gurugram including the health department, Municipal Corporation, police, and the elected representatives have recently urged the Haryana CM Khattar to lock down the city for ten days.

It will give them enough time to implement and execute plans to control the transmission of the virus. The state government might also decide to completely lockdown Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts, sources said.

Deputy Commissioners have been asked to meet Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), traders and industrialists to take their feedback and discuss integrities to implement the lockdown.