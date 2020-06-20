COVID-19 positive CAF was stationed outside Bhupesh Baghel's house, no need for alarm: Admin

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the wave of panic following a security personnel deployed at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel residence testing coronavirus positive, the Raipur administration claimed that there was no need for alarm as the jawan was stationed outside the premises.

“The security personnel was positioned outside the western gate of the CM House. After completing his duty hours he returned home from outside. And there is no personnel found positive inside the CM House as being played out by various news channels,” affirmed S Bhartidasan, Raipur collector who further added there is no precariousness on any coronavirus infection inside the residence of the chief minister.

“Besides the security arrangements, every prescribed protocols and health safety measures are being followed at the premises of the CM House,” the collector stated.

A few days ago, 21 samples were collected from the CM House, of which, only one Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) platoon commander was found positive.

Meanwhile, the survey of personnel’s contact tracing is being carried out by the department of health and the police.