Determined to deliver, geared up for any contingency: IAF chief amid India-China border tensions

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Bhaduria said that his forces will never let the supreme sacrifice made by Galwan martryrs go in vain.

Published: 20th June 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria addressing during press meet at Air Force Academy, Dundigul in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Sebagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday that efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation between India and China is resolved peacefully but warned that the Indian defence forces are well-prepared and suitable deployed to respond to any contingency.

He said this in his address at the combined graduation parade of Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, in the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

At the outset of his address, the IAF chief paid tributes to the soldiers martyred at Galwan valley, including Colonel Santosh Babu.

He said that Colonel Babu and his brave men made the supreme sacrifice while defending Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan valley and demonstrated the resolve of Indian defence forces in protecting sovereignty of the country. 

He said, "The gallant actions in a highly challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost. The security scenario in the region mandates that our armed forces remained prepared and vigilant at all times." 

He further said that the recent development at the LAC near Ladakh is just a snapshot of what the defence personnel are required to handle at a short notice. 

ALSO READ | Neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor taken over any post: PM Modi on clash with China

The air chief further said, "In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and resultant loss of life, all efforts are under way to ensure that the current situation at lac is resolved peacefully. But it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency." 

Bhadauria added, "I assure to nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain". 

Do not have any doubts over capabilities of the Indian defence forces 

Speaking to media after the graduation parade, Air Chief Marshall said, "In the wake of tensions with China, we have taken all necessary measures at the border. One should have no doubts about the Indian defence forces capabilities." 

The graduation parade saw 123 flight cadets, including 19 women cadets, graduate as officers of Indian Air Force from the academy, who would join various branches of the force. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp