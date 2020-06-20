STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Editors Guild, media bodies condemn FIR against journalist for reporting on hunger in Varanasi village

The investigation was initiated after the article published about residents of the Varanasi village going hungry amid the lockdown.

Published: 20th June 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Journalists’ networks condemned registration of FIR against Supriya Sharma of the news website Scroll.in over a report from Domari village in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. 

The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), the Editors Guild of India and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the Uttar Pradesh Police’s FIR.

“The stringent lockdown ordered to check the spread of the novel coronavirus has led to deep distress and uncertainty for contractual and daily wage workers... Yet, the government and police departments across India, and Uttar Pradesh in particular, have targeted journalists doing essential work,” the NWMI said.

Such cases drain a journalist and small media organisations, the network noted. Sharma’s reports were well-researched and detailed, it added. 

While the CPJ said the Uttar Pradesh Police should drop the criminal investigation and stop legally harassing journalists, the Guild said various Sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act were an “overreaction” to the article titled ‘In Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, people went hungry during the lockdown’. 

The investigation was initiated after the article published about residents of the Varanasi village going hungry amid the lockdown.

“The use of criminal provisions of the law against journalists has now become an unhealthy and despicable trend that has no place in any vibrant democracy,” the Guild said. Scroll.in in a statement has said that the investigation was “an attempt to intimidate and silence independent journalism, reporting on conditions of vulnerable groups during the Covid-19 lockdown’. 

At least 55 journalists faced arrest, registration of FIRs, summons or showcauses notices, physical assaults, destruction of properties and threats for reportage on Covid-19 or exercising freedom of opinion and expression during the lockdown from March 25 to May 31, according to a report ‘India: Media’s Lockdown during COVID-19 lockdown’ by Rights and Risks Analysis Group.

The Scroll.in statement also clarified that it had interviewed Mala Devi in Domari village, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on June 5, 2020 and that her statements had been reported accurately in the article titled, "In Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, people went hungry during the lockdown", it said.

In view of the categorical statement from Scroll.in, the Guild said it is of the view that the use of various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act are an "overreaction" and will seriously undermine freedom of the media.

The Guild said it respects all laws of the land as also the right of Mala Devi to defend herself against any acts of injustice.

"But it also finds the flagrant misuse of such laws unjustifiable and reprehensible. Worse, the increasing frequency of such misuse of laws by the authorities is tantamount to shooting the messenger and destroying a key pillar of India's democracy," it said.

The Indian Women's Press Corps also expressed deep concern at the registering of the FIR against Sharma for carrying out her professional duty.

In a statement, the IWPC said it views the FIR as another attempt to intimidate journalists and prevent them from highlighting news that is uncomfortable to the powers that be.

The IWPC reiterates that it is the job of journalists to show truth to power so that the government can take remedial action and redress all wrongs.

"Instead, many governments are increasingly using state machinery to shoot the messenger with intimidation and harassment," the statement said.

A recent FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua exposes the trend adopted by authorities to silence journalists, it alleged.

The IWPC said it has full faith in the judicial system and hopes the FIR against Supriya Sharma will not be entertained by the relevant courts and journalists will continue to have the freedom to expose the suffering of people and irregularities in the system.

The highest number of attacks in the media persons was reported from UP, followed by J&K.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Network of Women in Media India Editors Guild of India ommittee to Protect Journalists Supriya Sharma
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp