STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Galwan valley clashes: IAF chief visits Leh, more ITBP troopers to be deployed near LAC

Apart from deploying forces to counter the Chinese military presence, sources said all the critical air bases have been activated.

Published: 20th June 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

This June 18, 2020, satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control, BKalong their disputed border high in the Himalayas. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh And Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and Apache attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force made an appearance over the Ladakh airspace a day after Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria ended his quiet visit to the airbases in Leh and Srinagar on June 17 and 18. 

Air Chief Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to check the operational readiness of all the platforms that have been moved to the area in view of the Chinese aggression along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, where “more than 10,000 PLA troops have been amassed” by the neighbouring country.

The Chinese have reportedly moved in their artillery and armoured vehicles in support of the troops deployed in standoff position since the intervening night of May 5-6, when the soldiers of the two sides clashed between Finger 4 and Finger 5 along the northern flank of Pangong Lake. 

Since then, more than 10,000 troops have been positioned at various locations in Galwan Valley, Hot Spring sector and Finger 4 and have done constructions in complete violation of the agreement to not change the status quo.

Apart from deploying forces to counter the Chinese military presence, sources said all the critical air bases have been activated.

“Frontline fighters including the Sukhois, Mirages and Jaguars and Apache helicopters have been moved in such a way that minimum reaction time is needed to carry out operations,” said a source. 

China operates several air force bases in Tibet. Meanwhile, a discussion has begun to place the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under the operational command of the Army till the tension continues.

“The deployment and operations of the ITBP will be planned by the Army to conduct coordinated operations,” said a source.

Further, lending more credence to reports that 10 Indian soldiers were held captive and subsequently released them on Thursday after talks, Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian on Friday said the country ‘presently’ has no Indian troops in its custody.

Earlier in the day, sources informed that 10 soldiers, including two officers, returned unharmed after the Division Commander level talks.

The Army had on Thursday evening clarified that “there are no Indian Troops Missing in Action”.

Fighter jets moved to Leh, Srinagar air bases

Air Chief RKS Bhadauria travelled to Leh on Wednesday after the Defence Minister reviewed the security scenario with him, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and the other two service chiefs.

The IAF has moved Su-30MKI, Jaguar and Mirage jets and Apache helicopters to key air bases including Leh and Srinagar in last three days.

A massive shot in the arm for the Army deployed at the LAC is likely to come in the form of at least 3,000 personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police.

More ITBP troops to be sent to LAC

Highly placed sources in Union Home Ministry said a large number of ITBP personnel deployed in law and order duties across the country is likely to be moved to various points along the LAC in the Ladakh and J&K within a few days.

While 15 companies have already been moved from J&K to Ladakh, “an additional 30 companies are likely to be sent to the LAC,” a source said.

One company usually comprises 100-120 personnel. Around 7,000 troops remain deployed along the LAC in J&K and Ladakh at any given time.

Deployment of more forces is underway at various points along the LAC in view of the build-up of PLA troops by China. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Air Force Indian Army chinese army Galwan Valley Clashes India-China Border Standoff
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp