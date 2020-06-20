Jammu and Kashmir records 154 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,834

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases, including a policeman and 14 CRPF personnel, taking the total number of infected people in the union territory to 5,834, officials said.

They said while 40 of the cases were from Jammu, 114 were from the valley.

The cases detected on Saturday included 34 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

The cases also include a Jammu and Kashmir policeman and 14 CRPF personnel posted in Srinagar, they added.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir had the highest number of cases  28, followed by Baramulla at 21 cases, the officials said.

They said Poonch was the only district with no fresh coronavirus case.

Of these, 4,488 are in Kashmir, while 1,346 are in the Jammu region, the officials said.

The UT has witnessed the death of 81 people who had tested positive for COVID-19.