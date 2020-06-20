STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ladakh standoff: China says Galwan Valley on its side of LAC, makes move to woo new trade partners

Asked about growing calls in India to boycott Chinese goods, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the two countries can cooperate to maintain long term bilateral relationships.

Published: 20th June 2020 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Friday again blamed India for the Galwan Valley. clash “Regarding the serious situation in Galwan Valley, right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility entirely lies with the Indian side. India and China are in talks to ease the situation,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

India has already dismissed China's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley, saying such "exaggerated" and "untenable" claims are contrary to the understanding reached during a high-level military dialogue on June 6.

During a media briefing here, Zhao Lijian again blamed India for the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed, and issued a press note giving 'step-by-step account of the Galwan clash' as per China.

ALSO READ: Neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor has anyone taken over any post, says PM Modi

Zhao's reiteration of Beijing's claim over the Galwan Valley came a day after the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said "given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We expect the Chinese side to also confine it's activities to it's side of the LAC."

"The Galwan Valley lies on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the western section of the China-India border. For many years, Chinese border guards have been patrolling and performing their duties normally," he said.

In the press note on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, Zhao also said "a second commander-level meeting should happen as soon as possible to deal with the situation on the ground".

The two sides are in communication on easing the situation through diplomatic and military channels.

China attaches importance to China-India relations and hopes that India will work with China to jointly maintain the larger picture of the long-term development of bilateral relations.

"The two sides agreed to handle in a just manner the serious situation caused by the Galwan Valley clash, observe the agreement reached during the commander-level meeting, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and uphold peace and tranquility of the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements reached so far," he said.

"China hopes that India will work with us, follow faithfully the important consensus reached between the two leaders, abide by the agreements reached between the two governments, and strengthen communication and coordination on properly managing the current situation through diplomatic and military channels, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the border areas," Zhao said.

Asked about growing calls in India to boycott Chinese goods, Lijian said the two countries can cooperate to maintain long term bilateral relationships.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, the Chinese government mouthpiece, blamed India for the death of its soldiers.

“In fact, most of the Indian soldiers died due to the backward logistical support of the Indian army. China shouldn’t be blamed,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in what appears to be a reaction to calls for boycott of Chinese goods in India, Beijing made 98 per cent of products coming in from Bangladesh duty-free from July 1.

Experts say this is a direct signal that China can look beyond India in the region to further its interests.

“It should serve as a wake-up call for India. Cutting trade ties with Beijing will be more harmful for New Delhi. With China targeting India’s age-old allies like Bangladesh, it should be taken seriously. It is also interesting that countries like Bangladesh have not expressed support for India in the Galwan Valley incident,” a researcher at the Institute of Chinese Studies said.

Sinologist BR Deepak also urged India to strategically trade with China.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Galwan Valley Line of Actual Control India china standoff ladakh Indian Army
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Kumaresan
    Tibet was illegally and brutally occupied by China by killing lot of villagers. Should not have any relationship with Chinese untill they change their attitude. They are also cuning .should not believe them forever. If galwan valley is on their side why they agreed to vacate galwan valley in high level meeting? China ! Vacate TIBET ! AND LADAKH! HELP TO MAINTAIN PEACE IN THE WORLD.
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp