MPs write to Uddhav Thackeray, seek proper medical treatment for poet Varavara Rao 

MUMBAI: Several Members of Parliament have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concern over the deteriorating health of octogenarian poet Varavara Rao who is currently lodged in Taloja jail in connection with Bhima Koregaon case.

The MPs from different parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, and the Left, urged Thackeray to shift Rao to a hospital. Lok Sabha MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK-Thoothukkudi), Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy (INC-Bongir), PR Natrajan (CPM-Coimbatore) and Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha (RJD) and KK Ragesh of CPI (M) made the request to the Maharashtra CM quoting Rao’s health reports.

The MPs said that they are seeing reports every day of the massive surge in Covid infections within prisons.

“It has also come to our notice through the family members of Varavara Rao that the aged 81-year-old poet is vomiting several times daily and is not keeping well. His family also mentioned that Varavara Rao’s voice was extremely feeble when he could speak to them on a call made after a month,” they wrote in the letter.

Varavara Rao was admitted to JJ hospital on May 30 in Mumbai after he complained of giddiness.

“This deterioration in Rao’s health happened while he was under observation of the doctors in the Taloja prison. Rao’s health reports from JJ hospital indicate an electrolyte disturbance which could prove detrimental as he is already a car-diac patient,” the letter said.

“He has intestinal and ulcers that need urgent investigation (colonoscopy) as directed by doctors while he was in Pune jails. This procedure has not been conducted after more than 6 months of prescription. As he is under such a dire health condition, we urge you to transfer him to a hospital.”

The MP also complained that the present level of care provided in the jail is not acceptable.

Navlakha bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday frowned upon the Delhi High Court for having entertained activist Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea.

“The high court shouldn’t have heard it as we had ordered him to surrender,” the top court said.