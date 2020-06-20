STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MPs write to Uddhav Thackeray, seek proper medical treatment for poet Varavara Rao 

The MPs from different parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, and the Left, urged Thackeray to shift Rao to a hospital.

Published: 20th June 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Several Members of Parliament have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concern over the deteriorating health of octogenarian poet Varavara Rao who is currently lodged in Taloja jail in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. 

The MPs from different parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, and the Left, urged Thackeray to shift Rao to a hospital. Lok Sabha MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK-Thoothukkudi), Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy (INC-Bongir), PR Natrajan (CPM-Coimbatore) and Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha (RJD) and KK Ragesh of CPI (M) made the request to the Maharashtra CM quoting Rao’s health reports. 

The MPs said that they are seeing reports every day of the massive surge in Covid infections within prisons.

“It has also come to our notice through the family members of Varavara Rao that the aged 81-year-old poet is vomiting several times daily and is not keeping well. His family also mentioned that Varavara Rao’s voice was extremely feeble when he could speak to them on a call made after a month,” they wrote in the letter.

Varavara Rao was admitted to JJ hospital on May 30 in Mumbai after he complained of giddiness. 

“This deterioration in Rao’s health happened while he was under observation of the doctors in the Taloja prison. Rao’s health reports from JJ hospital indicate an electrolyte disturbance which could prove detrimental as he is already a car-diac patient,” the letter said. 

“He has intestinal and ulcers that need urgent investigation (colonoscopy) as directed by doctors while he was in Pune jails. This procedure has not been conducted after more than 6 months of prescription. As he is under such a dire health condition, we urge you to transfer him to a hospital.”  

The MP also complained that the present level of care provided in the jail is not acceptable. 

Navlakha bail plea 

The Supreme Court on Friday frowned upon the Delhi High Court for having entertained activist Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea.

“The high court shouldn’t have heard it as we had ordered him to surrender,” the top court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Varavara Rao Taloja jail Bhima Koregaon case
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp