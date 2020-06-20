STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly commissioned IAF officers sent directly to places of posting due to situation at LAC

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said, “The development on the LAC in Ladakh was a small snapshot of what the armed forces are required to handle at short notice.”

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria during the inauguration of 58th annual conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru Thursday Nov. 14 2019.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a departure from convention, the newly commissioned officers of the Indian Air Force have been sent directly to their places of posting.

“It is going to add to the working hands of the force which has been put on alert post the standoff created by the Chinese,” said an officer. 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a preplanned attack by Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on Monday.

123 flight cadets and 61 officers joined the flying branch, while 62 were inducted into ground duty branches of the IAF, including 19 women officers.

“These officers are at the peak of their morale and fitness and thus would be ably supporting the situation," added the officer. As a normal practice, the officers get 21 days leave at home immediately after the passing out parade.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Hyderabad. While addressing the parade, the CAS commenced by paying tribute to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the LAC in the Galwan Valley. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said, “The development on the LAC in Ladakh was a small snapshot of what the armed forces are required to handle at short notice.”

The Chinese PLA has transgressed into the areas of undemarcated Line of Actual Control on Eastern Ladakh and deployed almost a Division strength (around 15,000) soldiers with an equal number of soldiers of the Indian Army taking position.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria did a ground assessment of the situation by paying a personal visit to the Air Force Station, Leh, on Wednesday and went to the Srinagar air base the next day. Also, the Air Force has moved ahead its assets like the Sukhoi, Mirages, MiG 29s and the Attack Helicopters Apache to the frontline bases for operations if the need arises, confirmed sources.

The Army also has sent its 333 newly commissioned officers from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, directly to their places of posting on June 13.

