PMO issues clarification over Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, were among others who criticized the PM's remark that no outsider was inside the Indian territory in Ladakh. 

Published: 20th June 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The PMO called the flak from Opposition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that no one entered the Indian territory or captured any military post during the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh, at the all-party meeting (APM) on Friday, "mischievous interpretation".

In a statement released on Saturday to provide clarification, it said that the PM discussed at the APM on Friday the events of June 15 at Galwan valley which led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian military personnel but remained 

In the clarification released by the PMO, PM Modi observed that there was no Chinese presence on "our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as consequences of the bravery of our armed forces."

It was also made clear that "India would respond firmly to attempts to transgress the LAC," and ensured that unlike in the past, Indian forces now will decisively country any violations of the LAC, "unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, were among others who criticized the PM's claim that no outsider was inside the Indian territory in Ladakh. 

ALSO READ | PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression: Rahul on Galwan clashes

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked questions about when Chinese troops intruded into the Indian territory and whether the intelligence agencies failed to report any unusual activity there.

Chidambaram on Saturday said after the PM's statement, China had blamed India for the clashes and had reasserted its claim to the entire Galwan Valley.

"What is the government's answer to this claim? Now that China is claiming the entire Galwan Valley, will Government of India reject this claim," he had asked. 

The response from the PMO said the sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment "foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day". 

As for the change in LAC, it said, "the government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC." and that "what is Indian territory is clear from the map of India." 

The general sentiment at the APM was, although, the unequivocal support to the government and the armed forces at a time of national crisis. 

