Stones pelted at administrative team trying to stop illegal mining in Indore's Rau; case registered

By ANI

INDORE: Police in Indore have registered a case against multiple people for pelting stones at a team of mining, administrative and police officials in the Rau area.

The team had gone on Friday to stop illegal mining activities in the Rau area.

"The SDM, mining team and police personnel had gone to the site after reports of illegal mining came. Upon reaching we seized two poclains and a dumper, some people tried to stop us by pelting stones," Neeraj Kumar, Station Incharge of Tejaji Nagar Police station said.

"No one was injured, however, a vehicle was damaged. A case has been registered against Kunal Patwari, Chetan Patwari, and 15-20 other people," he added.

Illegal mining in the area had been ongoing in the area for a considerable amount of time according to the official.