The rights of maids are pretty limited in India: Tripti Lahiri

Lahiri authored Maid in India: Stories of Inequality and Opportunity Inside Our Homes, a non-fiction book about class and inequality in Indian homes

Migrants from Madhya Pradesh walk along a road towards their native places, in Surat.

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

Tripti Lahiri heads Quartz’s Asia bureau, which focuses on China’s global clout, and social and technological change across Asia. Lahiri, who authored Maid in India: Stories of Inequality and Opportunity Inside Our Homes (Aleph, 2017), a non-fiction book about class and inequality in Indian homes, shares her observations about the treatment meted out to this section of society since Lockdown 1.0.

What is the condition of maids in India during the ongoing pandemic?

People who work as maids, cooks, drivers, the very nature of their work is such that they cannot do it remotely. However, many employers would not have cut their salary, but to do so for an indefinite period would not have been possible for many. Given the lockdown, many maids could’ve gone back to their hometowns, and may be replaced by others.

Do you think the Indian middle class has begun to respect house helps after having to do household chores in their absence?

It would be nice to think so, but people are not like that. Unless they as employers actually raise the salaries of the maids, nothing concrete can be said. We are yet to see the change in real terms.

What are the rights of this section of the working class?

The maids have pretty limited rights in India. Even if they face any injustice against them, they are unlikely to go to police stations as they know their employers are far better connected to the police and law. Reaching out for an external help also depends upon the kind of upbringing the maid has had, along with life experiences involving her previous employer/s. Factors such as basic education level and locality also play an important role for maids to address their issues.

What can a pandemic teach Indians?

One of things that I have seen on the social media is that a lot of people are taking up those household chores they were wary of doing before the pandemic, such as dusting and mopping of the house. Many knew long before the lockdown that these activities are similar to exercising in a gym to a certain extent.

