Waiver policy: Air India tickets valid till December 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to flyers, Air India has announced that all its tickets irrespective of their date of purchase will be considered valid till December 31 next year as part of its new waiver policy.

Their current validity and ticket type i.e. the value of the ticket will be fully protected, Air India said.

This has come after the Supreme Court last week observed, “Why should credit being issued by the airlines be limited to a short period or for the same route?”

Passengers holding Air India documents and have/had their flights cancelled or were not allowed to travel owing to changed entry restrictions due to COVID from March 15 onwards till Aug ust 24 can avail this option.

Also, the booking must be done before December 31, 2021 and the journey to be completed latest by the end of the next year.

For changing route, a passenger will be allowed to adjust the value of the existing ticket against the new fare.

Tickets will have to be reissued along with the difference of fare, if applicable.