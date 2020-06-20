STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will you be able to see ring of fire? Things you need to know about the solar eclipse on June 21

This is the first solar eclipse of 2020. The second and last solar eclipse of the year will take place on December 14, which will be a total solar eclipse.

Published: 20th June 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

A view of partial solar eclipse seen from Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS

A view of partial solar eclipse seen from Bhubaneswar. (File Photo| EPS)

By Online Desk

India will witness a solar eclipse on June 21 and it will be annular in some parts of the country.

This is the first solar eclipse of 2020. The second and last solar eclipse of the year will take place on December 14, which will be a total solar eclipse.

What is annular solar eclipse?
  • The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane
  • The Moon covers the Sun from the centre leaving a ring of light visible in the sky.
  • ​The Moon will be far away from Earth, that will make its relative size not big enough to cover the Sun completely

The ring of fire will be visible for that one minute from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

However, the ring of fire will not be as prominent this time as it was on December 26 2019, according to Director of the MP Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari.

Some facts about solar eclipse on June 21: 

  • The solar eclipse will first be visible in Bhuj starting at 9:58 AM IST and will be seen ending last in Dibrugarh at 2:29 PM IST, according to the Nehru Planetarium
  • According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse will be visible from much of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia
  • The solar eclipse on June 21 will be the last solar eclipse to be seen from India for the next 28 months according to the Nehru Planetarium
  • The next solar eclipse that will be visible from India will take place on October 25, 2022

However, this is the first time a pandemic (Coronavirus) will restrict astrophiles and sky lovers to come out in large numbers to view the annular eclipse—'Ring of Fire'.

Which states in India can witness the full solar eclipse?
  • Rajasthan
  • Haryana
  • Uttarakhand

On June 21, the annular eclipse will first start for the people of Congo in Africa and progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan.

It will then move on to Tibet, China, Taiwan, before ending at the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

What precautions one must take while seeing an eclipse?
  • Use binoculars or small telescope mounted on a tripod to project a magnified image of the Sun on a white card
  • Never look directly at the eclipse as it could cause permanent injury or loss of sight

How to watch the solar eclipse from home?​
(Inputs from Nehru Planetarium, ENS, PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
solar eclipse Ring of Fire
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp