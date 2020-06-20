Will you be able to see ring of fire? Things you need to know about the solar eclipse on June 21
This is the first solar eclipse of 2020. The second and last solar eclipse of the year will take place on December 14, which will be a total solar eclipse.
India will witness a solar eclipse on June 21 and it will be annular in some parts of the country.
The ring of fire will be visible for that one minute from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
However, the ring of fire will not be as prominent this time as it was on December 26 2019, according to Director of the MP Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari.
Some facts about solar eclipse on June 21:
However, this is the first time a pandemic (Coronavirus) will restrict astrophiles and sky lovers to come out in large numbers to view the annular eclipse—'Ring of Fire'.
On June 21, the annular eclipse will first start for the people of Congo in Africa and progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan.
It will then move on to Tibet, China, Taiwan, before ending at the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
