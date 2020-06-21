5 of family travelling from Delhi to Allahabad killed in road accident in UP

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Five members of a family, travelling from Delhi to Allahabad in a car, were killed on Saturday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting into the road median and a truck in Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The impact of the accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was such that the vehicle was completely mangled, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinesh Pandey (40), his wife Ruby Pandey (35), and three children Keshav (17), Lakshya (7), and Nandini (5).

Another person, identified as Priyanka Pandey, was injured in the accident and has been hospitalised, said Additional Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the truck driver, the police said.