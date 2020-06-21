STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

 Baghel demands inclusion of Chhattisgarh in Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan

There is a sense of despair among the poor, agricultural labourers, migrant labourers and marginal farmers as Chhattisgarh is not included in 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', he said

Published: 21st June 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has demanded inclusion of Chhattisgarh in 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister has requested that all the districts of Chhattisgarh should be included in the scheme and expressed confidence that a quick decision will be taken in this regard for the benefit of migrant labourers of the state.

In the letter Baghel said that "Nearly five lakh migrant labourers returned in Chhattisgarh till now and are still continuing to return. It is necessary to provide immediate employment to migrant and state workers."

Baghel said neighbouring states Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha have been include in the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana' whereas Chhattisgarh has been excluded despite having similarities in terms of geographical, economical and social scenario with these states.

There is a sense of despair among the poor, agricultural labourers, migrant labourers and marginal farmers as Chhattisgarh is not included in 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', he said and added that providing immediate employment to the migrant workers returning to the state, as well as to the labourers residing in the state is of prime importance.

He said that by incorporating all the districts of Chhattisgarh in the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', all the migrant labourers of the state will get employment and self-employment opportunities according to their interest and skills for earning.

The Chief Minister said that as the entire nation is badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, labourers, who earn their livelihood on daily basis, are the most affected due to the crisis.

"Migrant labourers have returned to their home states as employment avenues have shut in places where they had gone for jobs. So far, over 5 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Chhattisgarh and the number is still increasing," he added.

The Chief Minister stressed that three-fourths of the state is extremely backward and dense forest area, where about 80 per cent of the state's population is SC, ST and OBC. About 90 per cent of the total population of Chhattisgarh depends on agriculture and labour work for livelihood comprising unorganised sector, agricultural labourers and marginalised farmers.

Bastar and Sarguja division of Chhattisgarh are tribal-dominated and there are also 10 Aspirational districts in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp