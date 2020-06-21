STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Be fully prepared': Rajnath briefs CDS, service chiefs on LAC before Russia visit

It is learnt that the Army has been advised by the Defence Minister to be very cautious during patrol duty and enhance strict vigil at the border with China.

Published: 21st June 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held detailed discussions with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and all three service chiefs on the India-China border standoff in eastern Ladakh in the backdrop of the recent clash between troops of the two countries that led to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.

In the over half-hour discussion at his residence, Singh reportedly suggested to the CDS and the three service chiefs to be "fully prepared" to take any unprecedented action as per the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in view of the ongoing situation in Ladakh. It is learnt that the Army has been advised by the Defence Minister to be very cautious during patrol duty and enhance strict vigil at the border with China.

The other two forces have been asked to keep proper observation on land and sea lanes. The minister also discussed some critical defence deals which are expected to be inked during his visit to Russia. Singh's meeting took place ahead of his June 24 visit to Russia where he will witness the Victory Day Military Parade being organised in Moscow on the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in World War II.

A tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents. The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The Regiment had fought with valour in World War II and has a proud distinction of earning four battle honours and two military crosses among other gallantry awards.

The visit of the Defence Minister will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

The meeting was held a day after India's strong rejection of China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 during a "violent face-off" after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) attacked them. The External Affairs Ministry clarified that China's claim over Galwan Valley was not in accordance with its own position in the past, noting that attempts of transgression by Chinese side were invariably met with appropriate response from the Indian troops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh India china standoff Ladakh standoff
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp