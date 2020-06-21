STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CISF jawan succumbs to COVID-19; 18th death among paramilitary forces

The jawan had contracted the coronavirus infection and was deployed for law and order duties in Delhi, a senior CISF officer said.

Published: 21st June 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

The Jawan hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and was posted with the 8th reserve battalion of the force in Jaipur (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel died of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities in the force from the pandemic to six, officials said.

This is the 18th death from the pandemic among the five central paramilitary forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Officials said constable Jitender Kumar died at the RML Hospital here after he was admitted with fever and difficulty in breathing on June 10.

The jawan had contracted the coronavirus infection and was deployed for law and order duties in Delhi, a senior CISF officer said.

He hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and was posted with the 8th reserve battalion of the force in Jaipur, he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"The Director General CISF and all ranks are deeply saddened on the tragic loss of our corona warrior constable Jitender Kumar of CISF who laid his life at the altar of duty battling COVID-19 infection.

"We express heartfelt condolences to the grief stricken family members," the force said in a message.

This is the sixth death from coronavirus in the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force, the national civil aviation security force guarding over 60 airports apart from other vital infrastructure.

Twenty-four fresh cases were reported in the CISF since Saturday, which has a total 255 active COVID-19 cases while 347 personnel have recovered till now.

The maximum cases in the force have been reported from a unit that guard the Madras High Court (39), Delhi airport (28), Ghaziabad-based reserve battalion (25),  Mumbai airport and Delhi Metro (17 each), Kolkata Port Trust (16) and Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai (7) among others.

The CRPF has suffered six casualties, BSF three, SSB two and one death has taken place in the ITBP till now.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the Union home ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 CISF coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp