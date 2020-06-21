FIR against freeze firms as freezers not functioning at mortuary in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: An FIR has been lodged against four companies of Himachal Pradesh by the district administration as they had failed to ensure that mortuary freezers supplied by them were working properly, an official said.

The chief medical officer has been instructed to blacklist all these companies and to initiate action against their management, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The companies had supplied eight deep freezers to the health department for keeping dead bodies at Hindan mortuary before their postmortem.

At present only one deep freezer is functional.

In 2019, these companies were given a contract for maintenance. Since then the firms have repaired the freezers only once, the official said.