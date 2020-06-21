Gujarat's COVID-19 count crosses 27,000-mark; deaths reach 1,664

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With Gujarat reporting 580 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the number of patients in the state crossed the 27,000-mark, the health department said.

The state tally now stands at 27,317, it said.

Gujarat also reported death of 25 coronavirus patients, taking the fatality count to 1,664, it said.

As 655 patients were discharged on Sunday, the tally of recovered cases went up to 19,357, the department added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 6,296, of which 59 patients are on ventilator, while the condition all others is stable.

Ahmedabad alone reported 273 of the total 580 new cases, while there were 176 cases in Surat, its highest single-day spike.

These two districts alone accounted for 449 of the total number of new cases in the state on Sunday.

With this, the count of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad rose to 18,837, and in Surat, it rose to 3,233.

Vadodara's tally went up to 1,854 with 41 new cases on Sunday.

Out of 21 other districts that recorded new cases during the day, Gandhinagar reported 15, Bharuch 10, Aravalli nine, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar eight each, among others.

Also, out of total 25 patients who died in the state on the day, 20 succumbed to the infection in Ahmedabad, three in Surat, and one each in Aravalli and Chhota Udepur.

The number of COVID-19 victims in Ahmedabad district rose to 1,332.

Out of 655 recoveries reported Sunday, Ahmedabad reported 427, Surat 131 and Vadodara 40.

With this, the total number of discharged patients in Ahmedabad rose to 13,612.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat is now 6,296, out of which 59 patients are on ventilator, while the condition of 6,237 others is stable.

A total of 3,24,874 samples were tested, of which 27,317 have turned positive.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,317, new cases: 580, deaths: 1,664, discharged: 19,357, active cases: 6,296 and people tested so far: 3,24,874.