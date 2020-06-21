Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's relative to be allowed to sit at his hospital room

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A relative wearing a protection kit will be allowed to sit in the hospital room where Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is admitted, a senior official of the hospital said on Sunday.

"At this time, he needs moral support. A television has been installed in his room. He is conscious. He cannot speak as a tube has been put on him. But he will recognise you. He will raise his hand, smile slowly. He is responding," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

In a hospital bulletin issued on Saturday, the doctor had said Tandon was in stable condition and recovering slowly.