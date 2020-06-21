STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases spike by 3,870 to over 1.32 lakh; 101 deaths take toll to 6,170

Though the total of 170 deaths were added on Sunday as per the data reconciliation process, 69 of them had occurred May 7 onwards and not added earlier in the data, the official explained.

A view of quarantine and isolation facility centre during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Dahisar Octroi Naka in Mumbai Sunday June 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, including 41 from Mumbai, taking the total tally to 1,32,075 and fatalities to 6,170, a health official said.

This is the second highest spike in the number of cases in a single day after 3,874 new cases were recorded on Saturday.

A total of 1,591 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of the recovered cases to 65,744, the official said.

The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 60,147.

Mumbai has so far recorded 66,488 COVID-19 cases, of which 33,491 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

The death toll stood at 3,671 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19.

The number of active cases in Mumbai now stands at 29,318, he said.

"Due to the ongoing data reconciliation process as per the ICMR norms, the state recorded deaths of 170 patients on Sunday. However, 69 deaths had occurred after May 7 but they were not reflected in the data earlier," the official said.

Of the 101 deaths, 41 occurred in Mumbai city, 29 in Thane, 14 in Pune, seven in Nashik, four in Akola.

One death each was reported from Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Latur, Amravati, Buldana and Washim, he said.

The average mortality rate for COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.67 per cent in Maharashtra, he said.

Of 7,73,765 samples tested so far, 1,32,075 have returned a positive result, the official said.

The number of people placed under home quarantine in the state stands at 6,00,066 while 26,287 others are placed under institutional quarantine, he added.

After Mumbai, maximum caseload is reported from Thane and Pune.

Thane division has so far reported 96,859 COVID-19 cases and 4,568 deaths while Pune has contributed 18,926 cases and reported 811 fatalities, he said.

Pune city alone has reported 13,267 cases and 517 deaths, he said.

Nashik division that covers North Maharashtra has reported 5,883 cases and 397 deaths while south Maharashtra and coastal region covering Kolhapur division has reported 1,698 cases and 36 deaths, the official said.

The number of cases and fatalities in Aurangabad stands at 4,102 and 190, respectively, in Aurangabad while Latur has reported 768 cases and 33 deaths, he said.

Akola division has reported 2,093 COVID-19 cases and 101 fatalities and Nagpur division 1,632 cases and 15 deaths so far.

A total of 114 people from other states and countries are under treatment for the infection in Maharashtra while 20 have died so far, the official said.

