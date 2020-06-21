STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim body issues fatwa for boycott of Chinese goods

The clerics said the community members should stand with the army and government in this hour.

Published: 21st June 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

People hold candle to remember the Indian soldiers who were killed by China's PLA during a border standoff at Ladakh. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BAREILLY: The All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a religious and social organisation headed by five senior clerics, has issued a fatwa to boycott Chinese products in the country.

Expressing concern over India-China face-off, National general secretary of All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, Maulana Shahbuddin Rizvi expressed concern over the India-China face-off and said, "A fatwa has been passed for boycotting Chinese products on a query posted by a Bareilly-based resident. The clerics in the fatwa have condemned the conspiracy of China to encroach upon Indian land and the killing of our brave soldiers."

The panel of five clerics include national president of All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam Mufti Ashfaq Hussain Qadri, Mufti Iqbal Ahmad Misbahi, Mufti Tauqir Ahmad Qadri, Mufti Hashim Raza Khan and Qari Saghir Ahmad Rizvi.

