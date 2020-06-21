STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three CRPF jawans test posititve for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh

The personnel, now quarantine, had returned after availing leaves.

Published: 21st June 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Nine personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), deployed in the conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh, have tested positive for Covid-19.

With three jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive in Sukma, the strife-torn district that reported Covid-19 cases for the first time, four personnel from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been reported as positive in another edgy district of Narayanpur, a senior health official said on Sunday.

In both the districts of Sukma and Narayanpur no civilian found to be Covid-19 positive.

“So far, six ITBP personnel belonging to the 45th battalion tested positive in Narayanpur. They have been shifted to quarantine centre of the forces after all returned from different states”, the officer added

“For the first time, three CRPF commandos belonging to the 2nd battalion in Sukma have tested positive. They returned after availing leaves and had been quarantined. Every CRPF personnel who are back either from leave or training to resume duty are being first quarantined”, CRPF spokesperson B C Patra said.

