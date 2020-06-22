5.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Mizoram, leaves houses and roads damaged

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An earthquake, measuring 5.3 Magnitude on the Richter scale, rocked Mizoram on Monday morning, damaging houses and roads. However, there were no reports of any casualties.



“Two earthquakes rocked #Mizoram within a span of 12 hours. Damage assessment undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far. Thanking the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Home Minister for their assurance of support,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up the Mizoram CM to take stock of the situation.



“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” Modi tweeted.



Shah wrote: “I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being”.



The earthquake jolted the state at 4.10 am. The epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border. The tremors were also felt in other parts of the state.



Official sources said the damage was being ascertained. An earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude had hit the state on Sunday evening and another of 4.6 Magnitude on June 18.