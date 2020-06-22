STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid border tensions, Maharashtra govt puts Chinese investments worth Rs 5000 crore on hold

Earlier, the Opposition in Maharashtra had demanded the cancellation of MoUs with these Chinese firms in the backdrop of growing tension along the India-China border.

Published: 22nd June 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the border clash between India and China, the Maharashtra government has put Chinese investments in the state on hold.

The state had recently inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 16,000 crore with various firms. These include Chinese firms Hengali Engineering which invested Rs 250 crore, PMI Electro Mobility Solution JV with Foton which proposed an investment of Rs 1000 crore and Great Wall Motors which signed a Rs 3700 crore deal. All these companies wanted to invest in Talegaon, Pune, with around 4500 jobs expected to be generated.

Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai said that they have decided to put the contracts with the Chinese companies on hold until further orders.

“We will consult with the central government before things move forward. However, we have not cancelled the MoU with these firms. The agreements will remain but for the time being there will no further movement,” Desai said. Government sources said the state will not allot land and other facilities to the Chinese firms till further orders.

Earlier, the Opposition in Maharashtra had demanded the cancellation of MoUs with these Chinese firms in the backdrop of growing tension along the India-China border. BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar said that the central government has cancelled various projects with China and hence the Maharashtra government should follow suit by cancelling its recent MoUs with China.  

Desai said Maharashtra is a hot destination for investment by foreign firms. “We will welcome more food processing industries. Besides, there is a long coastline that can be utilized for many things. We will explore many options to increase investment,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chinese investment in India Maharashtra India-China standoff
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp