J&K: Amid standoff with China, Indian soldier killed in Pakistan shelling in Rajouri

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid the ongoing tense standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has turned “very hot” and an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani troops shelling along the frontiers in border district of Rajouri.

Defence sources said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions and civilian areas in Nowshera sector of Rajouri at around 5.30 am.

They said a soldier guarding the LoC was killed in the Pakistani troops shelling.

The deceased jawan was identified as Havaldar Dipak Karki.

The army men were giving befitting response to the Pakistani troops firing and targeting their posts and positions across the LoC, they said adding heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling between the two sides was going on.

It is the 4th death of Indian soldier in Pakistani troops shelling along the LoC this month.

The Pakistani troops also breached border ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district at around 3.30 am and targeted army positions and civilian areas.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly," defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

There have been near-daily clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoC in J&K and the intensity of the cross-border firing and shelling has increased after the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.