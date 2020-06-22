STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K: Amid standoff with China, Indian soldier killed in Pakistan shelling in Rajouri

The Army jawan is the fourth Army personnel to be killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch this month.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 3.50 am ( Photo for representational purposes | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Amid the ongoing tense standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has turned “very hot” and an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani troops shelling along the frontiers in border district of Rajouri.

Defence sources said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions and civilian areas in Nowshera sector of Rajouri at around 5.30 am.

They said a soldier guarding the LoC was killed in the Pakistani troops shelling.

The deceased jawan was identified as Havaldar Dipak Karki.

The army men were giving befitting response to the Pakistani troops firing and targeting their posts and positions across the LoC, they said adding heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling between the two sides was going on.

It is the 4th death of Indian soldier in Pakistani troops shelling along the LoC this month.

The Pakistani troops also breached border ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district at around 3.30 am and targeted army positions and civilian areas.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly," defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

There have been near-daily clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoC in J&K and the intensity of the cross-border firing and shelling has increased after the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Line of Control International Border Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp