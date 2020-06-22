STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 139

Four persons, including two frontline workers, were discharged from the COVID hospital in Pasighat on Sunday after they recovered.

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

There are 118 active cases in Arunachal Pradesh (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

PASIGHAT: Four more persons were found to be positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the Northeastern state to 139, officials said on Monday.

There are 118 active cases in the state at present, they said.

Total 21 people have recovered from the disease so far, they added.

Most of the active cases are in Changlang district where 68 people are undergoing treatment, followed by Capital Complex (20), West Kameng (12), East Siang (five), Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley (three each), Namsai and Tirap (two each), West Siang, Tawang and Lower Siang (one each).

The state has not reported any death due to COVID-19.

