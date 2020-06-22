Chhattisgarh BJP lodges complaint against Cong leader Mohan Markam for 'derogatory' tweets against PM

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh opposition BJP lodged a police complaint in Raipur demanding an FIR against the state Congress president Mohan Markam for the alleged derogatory tweets against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the party’s official twitter handle.



The complainant Naresh Chandra Gupta, coordinator BJP legal cell, cited two recent tweets posted by the INC Chhattisgarh on different dates, targeting the PM where the languages used were “derogatory, defamatory and obscene in nature”.



“The first tweet citied our PM as a fraud or trickster and the second referred him as a traitor. The derogatory tweet posted in an online platform constitute an offence under Sections 294, 500 and 501 of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 67 of Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form)”, Gupta said.



Since Markam is also the social media coordinator and office coordinator of INC Chhattisgarh, the opposition is demanding to register a case against him on the basis of messages posted on the party’s official twitter handle.



The opposition leaders stated that if the state police does not initiate criminal proceeding in accordance with the law, they would lodge case against him in other states.