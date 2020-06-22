Cops, volunteers attacked after refusing doorstep delivery of non-veg food in Delhi containment zone

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after some parts of Naraina area were sealed for Covid-19 containment following the detection of 10 positive cases, the locals attacked the police and civil defence volunteers for not allowing delivery of non-veg food at doorsteps.

The residents also got into a scuffle with cops and volunteers when they tried to remove the barricades from the road.

According to norms, a locality declared as containment zone will be seal and barricaded by police. Also, the residents are not allowed to exit the zone and the outsiders are not permitted to enter there.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a delivery boy came to Naraina area to deliver non-veg food item to a customer. But, when the police did not allow him to enter the area, the people, who had ordered the food, protested and attacked the cops and volunteers, who sustained minor injuries, said a senior police official.

The area was declared a containment zone on Saturday after 10 people of the area tested Covid-19 positive. "The residents on that day argued over the barricades citing delivery of food and other essential items. The police, however, convinced them and put the barricades. But, on Sunday, the locals started arguing with cops even after being explained the rules of lockdown," said police.

Police officials said volunteers have recorded video of the incident, and CCTV footage will be investigated to take action against those who attacked the cops and volunteers.