STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Home quarantine mandatory for cabin crew who come in contact with COVID-positive person: DGCA

The health ministry had on June 12 told carriers that they can decide whether home isolation is required for crew members if anyone aboard a flight tests positive for COVID-19.

Published: 22nd June 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said only those cabin crew members who come in direct contact with a COVID-positive person onboard a flight will be sent for mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

The health ministry had on June 12 told carriers that they can decide whether home isolation is required for crew members if anyone aboard a flight tests positive for COVID-19.

The ministry's relaxation came after airlines raised concerns earlier in June over the shortage of crew due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among passengers.

On March 23, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had made it mandatory for the airlines to put the entire crew of a flight under home quarantine in case anyone aboard was found to be COVID-positive.

However, on Monday, the aviation regulator said in a circular: "In case of such crew, who have the history of contact with a COVID-19 case during the flight operations, the home quarantine shall be mandatory."

"The 'risk assessment' for the crew shall be done by the concerned airline's doctor and the crew shall be advised for testing as per ICMR guidelines," it added.

The decision regarding crew members -- who have had no contact with a COVID-19 case onboard -- would have to be taken on the basis of this 'risk assessment', the DGCA said.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DGCA Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp