Important meeting of senior military officers of India and China takes place at Chinese side of LAC

Army confirmed that Lt General Harinder Singh, head of Leh-based 14 Corps, is holding another round of talks with Major General Liu, commander of the People’s Liberation Army in South Xinjiang region.

Published: 22nd June 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a lull of three days, an important meeting at the highest military level is being held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, opposite Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources also informed that Army Chief General MM Naravane's visit to Leh is planned this week.

The first such rare meeting was held on June 6. Otherwise, on the issues of borders, the highest level used to be that of the Division Commanders from both sides.

This meeting is important as the tensions have peaked after the 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on June 15 after they went to verify the compliance of agreement to retreat beyond the agreed position at the standoff points. In the clash, both sides suffered casualties.

The standoffs began on the intervening night of June 5 and 6 when the Chinese Army troops clashed with the Indian Army troops at Finger 4 area at the Northern Flank of the Pangong Tso Lake in the Eastern Ladakh.

Immediately after the incident, Chinese entered into two areas in Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 14 and 15, Gogra Post (Patrolling Point 17A) in Hot Spring Sector and at Finger 4.


 

