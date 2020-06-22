STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India will overtake China; survive COVID-19 crisis: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

According to Swamy, the present border issues with China must be taken seriously and the production of weapons should hence be increased.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: "India will overtake China. We will survive the coronavirus as well as the current Chinese offensive," said BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday in a virtual meeting organised by the Kerala Management Association on Zoom. He was speaking on the topic ‘How will COVID-19 affect our economy’.

"Many had said that India would collapse in 1965 and 1991. But India has only continued to grow. In the beginning, despite shortages, India with its planned projects was able to become the best agricultural producer in the world in just 10 years," Swamy said.

He added that there was a need to implement more employment schemes to improve the financial situation. "The economy needs to be expanded through increased productivity," he said. According to Swamy, the present border issues with China must be taken seriously and the production of weapons should hence be increased. "This will also provide employment to many," he said.

He added that the Chinese were trying to get into the Indian territory and that the former’s moves were not expected to receive international support. Kerala Management Association president Jibu Paul, KMA program committee chairman S Rajmohan Nair, senior vice-president R Madhav Chandran and honorary secretary Bibu Punnooran also participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr j k Sirur
    Yes! Il
    11 hours ago reply

  • HK
    Absolutely Mr Swamy. The insecurity that Bharat (India) will overtake China in the Global standpoint is the reason to crop up a serious border matter to divert our Leadership focus. It costed lives unfortunately. May our Nation rise up beyond these struggles without losing focus
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp