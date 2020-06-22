India will overtake China; survive COVID-19 crisis: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: "India will overtake China. We will survive the coronavirus as well as the current Chinese offensive," said BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday in a virtual meeting organised by the Kerala Management Association on Zoom. He was speaking on the topic ‘How will COVID-19 affect our economy’.

"Many had said that India would collapse in 1965 and 1991. But India has only continued to grow. In the beginning, despite shortages, India with its planned projects was able to become the best agricultural producer in the world in just 10 years," Swamy said.

He added that there was a need to implement more employment schemes to improve the financial situation. "The economy needs to be expanded through increased productivity," he said. According to Swamy, the present border issues with China must be taken seriously and the production of weapons should hence be increased. "This will also provide employment to many," he said.

He added that the Chinese were trying to get into the Indian territory and that the former’s moves were not expected to receive international support. Kerala Management Association president Jibu Paul, KMA program committee chairman S Rajmohan Nair, senior vice-president R Madhav Chandran and honorary secretary Bibu Punnooran also participated.